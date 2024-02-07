Advertisement

Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake made quite a stir in the 2000s when their highly publicized breakup destroyed their relationship. It's almost like taking a walk back in time as the two seem to be engaged in another verbal duel. Timberlake reportedly shaded the Toxic singer during his concert in New York City and now she seems to be taking a dig back at the former NSync member.

Did Britney Spears call out Justin Timberlake?

After Timberlake said, “I'd like to take this opportunity to apologize to absolutely fucking nobody," before starting his song Cry Me a River at Wednesday night's concert in NYC. Spears also fired back with a comment of her own. The Gimme More crooner wrote in an Instagram post, "Someone told me someone was talking shit about me on the streets!!! Do you want to bring it to the court or will you go home crying to your mom like you did last time??? I'm not sorry!!!"

What sparked Britney Spears’ comment?

Although Timberlake did not specifically address anyone in his retraction, the assertion is related to the well-known split that occurred between Britney Spears and him between 1999 and 2002. Cry Me a River debuted with a music video that featured a blonde woman who looked a lot like Spears, leading many to speculate that the song was about Spears and her confirmed infidelity with dancer Wade Robson.

In her recently released memoir, The Woman In Me, revealed revealed getting pregnant with Timberlake's baby and why they opted for abortion. She wrote, “It was a surprise, but for me, it wasn’t a tragedy. I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I’d anticipated. But Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young.”

