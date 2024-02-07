Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 11:22 IST

Britney Spears Hits Back After Ex Justin Timberlake Shades Her During Concert

Justin Timberlake reportedly shaded Britney Spears during his concert in New York City and now she seems to be taking a dig back at the former NSync member.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake
Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake made quite a stir in the 2000s when their highly publicized breakup destroyed their relationship. It's almost like taking a walk back in time as the two seem to be engaged in another verbal duel. Timberlake reportedly shaded the Toxic singer during his concert in New York City and now she seems to be taking a dig back at the former NSync member. 

Did Britney Spears call out Justin Timberlake?

After Timberlake said, “I'd like to take this opportunity to apologize to absolutely fucking nobody," before starting his song Cry Me a River at Wednesday night's concert in NYC. Spears also fired back with a comment of her own. The Gimme More crooner wrote in an Instagram post, "Someone told me someone was talking shit about me on the streets!!! Do you want to bring it to the court or will you go home crying to your mom like you did last time??? I'm not sorry!!!"

 

What sparked Britney Spears’ comment?

Although Timberlake did not specifically address anyone in his retraction, the assertion is related to the well-known split that occurred between Britney Spears and him between 1999 and 2002.  Cry Me a River debuted with a music video that featured a blonde woman who looked a lot like Spears, leading many to speculate that the song was about Spears and her confirmed infidelity with dancer Wade Robson.

Advertisement

 

In her recently released memoir, The Woman In Me, revealed revealed getting pregnant with Timberlake's baby and why they opted for abortion. She wrote, “It was a surprise, but for me, it wasn’t a tragedy. I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I’d anticipated. But Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young.”

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published February 2nd, 2024 at 11:22 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

9 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

10 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

10 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

10 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

10 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

13 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

16 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

16 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

16 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

16 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

16 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

19 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

19 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

19 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

19 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. When Kiara Recalled How Sidharth Proposed To Her In Shershaah Style

    Entertainment17 minutes ago

  2. Prince Harry Meets His Father, King Charles III, After Cancer Diagnosis

    World24 minutes ago

  3. HDFC Bank accepts $750 million in bids for dollar bond offerings

    Business News31 minutes ago

  4. Disney, Fox, Warner Bros Discovery to launch joint sports platform

    Business News38 minutes ago

  5. Sebastian Pinera, Former President of Chile, Dies in Helicopter Crash

    World40 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement