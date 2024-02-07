Britney Spears Wears Leg Braces In Viral Video, Fans Concerned

Advertisement

Britney Spears recently sparked concern among her fans when a video of the singer sporting leg braces went viral on social media. In the shared clip, Britney can be seen lying on the bed, but all is not as it seems.

Britney Spears in leg braces in viral video

Britney shared a clip of her lying in bed as the 42-year-old documented her latest antics inside her $7 million home in Los Angeles, California. The Toxic singer seemingly shifted away from her usual naked uploads for a bit of TLC, using a brand-new recovery method. The leg braces were actually specialised compression equipment that's used to 'recharge' people's legs. The device isn't exactly cheap and can range from anything between $599 to $1,299.

As per Mirror, Britney took to her page to explain what she was doing with the device, telling followers. She said, "I danced for five hours yesterday. I had no idea about this, I had a friend who told me about it actually bought it for me and I was like 'What the f*** is this s***?'. I would never ever buy this for myself.”

She added, “To whoever the genius who got this, thank you. It's absolutely lovely so it really does what it says it recovers your body and your legs when you've been on your feet for a long time.”

Britney Spears faces hotel mishap

The U.S. Sun revealed this week that Britney was purportedly barred from the Four Seasons hotel in Los Angeles due to complaints from patrons regarding her "bizarre behavior" and nude bathing near the pool. The pop star's antics have driven the staff at the Westlake Village resort insane for the past year.

Located minutes from her Thousand Oaks home, the five-star hotel is family-friendly and has been frequented by the best-selling author for a long time. However, it seems that the singer is not permitted to be on the property at this time as the staff was forced to temporarily ban her.