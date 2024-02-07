Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 26th, 2024 at 10:11 IST

Britney Spears Wears Leg Braces In Viral Video, Fans Concerned

Britney Spears shared a clip of her lying in bed at home in Los Angeles, California. The Toxic singer seemed to be trying a brand-new recovery method.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Britney Spears
Britney Spears | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Britney Spears recently sparked concern among her fans when a video of the singer sporting leg braces went viral on social media. In the shared clip, Britney can be seen lying on the bed, but all is not as it seems.

Britney Spears in leg braces in viral video

Britney shared a clip of her lying in bed as the 42-year-old documented her latest antics inside her $7 million home in Los Angeles, California. The Toxic singer seemingly shifted away from her usual naked uploads for a bit of TLC, using a brand-new recovery method. The leg braces were actually specialised compression equipment that's used to 'recharge' people's legs. The device isn't exactly cheap and can range from anything between $599 to $1,299.

 

As per Mirror, Britney took to her page to explain what she was doing with the device, telling followers. She said, "I danced for five hours yesterday. I had no idea about this, I had a friend who told me about it actually bought it for me and I was like 'What the f*** is this s***?'. I would never ever buy this for myself.”

She added, “To whoever the genius who got this, thank you. It's absolutely lovely so it really does what it says it recovers your body and your legs when you've been on your feet for a long time.”

Advertisement

Britney Spears faces hotel mishap

The U.S. Sun revealed this week that Britney was purportedly barred from the Four Seasons hotel in Los Angeles due to complaints from patrons regarding her "bizarre behavior" and nude bathing near the pool. The pop star's antics have driven the staff at the Westlake Village resort insane for the past year. 

Advertisement

 

Located minutes from her Thousand Oaks home, the five-star hotel is family-friendly and has been frequented by the best-selling author for a long time. However, it seems that the singer is not permitted to be on the property at this time as the staff was forced to temporarily ban her.

Advertisement

Published January 26th, 2024 at 10:11 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

25 minutes ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

16 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

17 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

17 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

17 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

17 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

19 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Aisa Mauka Fir Kahan Milega: PM Modi Quips on Kharge's Long RS Speech

    India News13 minutes ago

  2. Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr stats in 23/24 season

    Web Stories16 minutes ago

  3. List of Top Cities With Highest Home Price Rise in Asia-Pacific

    India News16 minutes ago

  4. Live: Former J'khand CM Soren Produced Before PMLA Court in Ranchi

    India News17 minutes ago

  5. DC Coach Ponting shares a vital update on Rishabh Pant's IPL 2024 stance

    Sports 17 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement