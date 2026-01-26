Brooklyn Beckham Or His Wife Nicola Peltz: Who Is Richer? The Difference In Their Net Worth Is Astonishing

The eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham, Brooklyn, was born into fame and fortune. While the 26-year-old hogged public attention since his childhood, his wife, Nicola Peltz, is no stranger to the spotlight either. Daughter of activist investor Nelson Peltz, Nicola is an actress herself, with her family being billionaires in America. While both belong to influential families and enjoy celebrity status, a closer look at their individual wealth reveals a striking difference.

What is the net worth of Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz?

Brooklyn Beckham, the eldest son of football legend David Beckham and fashion designer Victoria Beckham, grew up under an intense media spotlight. Along with his famous surname, Brooklyn carved out his own career through modelling, photography and entrepreneurial pursuits. He collaborated with luxury fashion brands, appeared in global advertising campaigns and experimented with creative ventures, including food-related projects and brand partnerships. These endeavours have helped him build a respectable personal net worth, estimated to be $10 million (nearly ₹91 crore). However, compared to the financial empires of his parents, Brooklyn’s wealth remains relatively modest.

Nicola Peltz, on the other hand, comes from one of America’s wealthiest business families. She is the daughter of billionaire investor Nelson Peltz, whose long-standing presence in global finance has placed the Peltz family among the elite. Beyond her background, Nicola has established herself as an actress and model in her own right. She has appeared in major Hollywood films and television series, along with fronting luxury brand campaigns and fashion endorsements. Her independent earnings, combined with smart financial management, place her personal net worth at an estimated $50 million (nearly ₹450 crore), much higher than that of her husband, Brooklyn's. Together, the combined networth of the couple is nearly $60 million.



Both Nicola and Brooklyn come from big-money families, which ensured their opulent upbringing. When the families are compared, David and Victoria have a combined networth of $673 million, as per Page Six report. The Peltz, on the other hand, play in bigger leagues with an estimated net worth of $1.6 billion.