Internet Imagines Victoria Beckham's Dance At Son Brooklyn Beckham-Nicola Peltz's Wedding And The Memes Are Pure Gold

The Beckhams washing their dirty linen in public after a fallout between David and Victoria Beckham and their son Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz has got the internet's attention. From speculations regarding what actually led to their public feud to Brooklyn's accusations about how his mom and dad have controlled his life all along, shocking family secrets are now in public domain. As Brooklyn put out a scathing post against his parents, he also claimed his mother “hijacked” the couple’s first dance at their wedding, which he said had been planned weeks in advance to a romantic song.

Nicola and Brooklyn married in April 2022 | Image: X

“She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone,” he wrote, adding that he had “never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated” in his life. With Brooklyn's claims about his mom "hijacking" his wedding dance with Nicola went viral, social media users started turning out hilarious memes, trolling Victoria. While the wedding footage has not been revealed, creative memes kept internet users busy.

The truth about the wedding dance revealed by attendee?

A guest who was present at Brooklyn and Nicola's nuptials, held in April 2022 at Nicola's family's Oceanfront Palm Beach estate, has revealed their account of what actually went down during the wedding dance. "I was there and she did, he's telling the truth," a person who claimed to be at the wedding claimed in a now deleted comment on social media.

The Beckham family also features in a Netflix special | Image: X

Meanwhile, Victoria Beckham's actual carefree dance videos from the past have also resurfaced on social media. Brooklyn has shared that he has no wish to reconcile with his family and is “standing up” for himself “for the first time” in his life. While David and Victoria are yet to address his claims, the former said that “children make mistakes” in a conversation about the misuse of social media.