Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Terry Crews Has A Fan Moment With 'Bollywood Legend' Suniel Shetty During Mumbai Trip

Hollywood actor Terry Crews was in India to attend a real estate event in Mumbai. The actor took to his Instagram account to share a series of posts from his recent visit. The actor shared a video with the Bollywood star Suniel Shetty.

In a fan moment, Terry gushed over the veteran actor and wrote in the caption, “Honoured to meet Bollywood legend @suniel.shetty at the @binghatti Vintage grand reveal in Mumbai, India!” He shared the video with the song Kanima playing in the background.

Social media users took to the comment section to share their reactions to the video. A comment read, “Don't panic with the song selection, guys, Sarge watches International films too." Surprised by the song selection, another comment read, "Terry using kanima song was not in my cards for 2025." Another social media user wondered if the Brooklyn Nine-Nine star is making his way to Bollywood.

Following the post with Suniel Shetty, Terry Crews also shared a video from his time in India. Expressing his excitement, he wrote in the caption, “INDIA!! The people, the culture, the energy… UNREAL! 🇮🇳🔥 Thank you to the @binghatti family for asking me to help them unveil multiple new properties. 🔥 Mumbai… I can’t wait to come back! Much love!!!” His video is now going viral on social media.



