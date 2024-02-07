Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 22:23 IST

Sadhu Meher, Byomkesh Bakshi Actor And Padma Shri Awardee, Dies Aged 84

National Film and Padma Shri awardee Sadhu Meher, known for his work across Hindi and Odia films, passed away in Mumbai on February 2. He was 84.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Sadhu Meher
Sadhu Meher | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Veteran actor Sadhu Meher, known for his expansive work across the Hindi and Odia film industries, has passed away. He was 84. The Padma Shri awardee was in Mumbai at the time of his passing.

Sadhu Meher passes away


Sadhu Meher has died at the age of 84 at his Mumbai residence. The news, as per a PTI update, was intimated by the the Odisha Chief Minister’s Office (CMO). Meher originally hailed from Odisha's Boudh district, born in Guvellipadar village near Palsagura. His celebrated film career saw him feature in films helmed by Mrinal Sen, Shyam Benegal and Tapan Sinha.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik mourned Meher's death as he remembered his indelible contribution to the film sector. As per a PTI update, the Odisha Chief Minister said, "Meher is the first Odia actor to be honoured with the National Film Award. His departure is an irreparable loss to the art world." For the unversed, Meher had been decorated with the National Film Award for Best Actor for 1974 Shyam Benegal directorial Ankur, which saw him share screen space with Shabana Azmi.

A look at Sadhu Meher's celebrated career


Though Sadhu Meher largely featured in Hindi and Odia films, he also made his presence felt in the Bengali film industry having worked with Buddhadev Dasgupta, Sandip Ray and Utpalendu Chakraborty. Besides Benegal's Ankur, some other titles of prime relevance from Meher's filmography include Bhuban Shome which released in 1969 and Mrigaya which released in 1977. Meher also notably featured in multiple episodes of Doordarshan's detective series Byomkesh Bakshi. With regards to Bollywood, the actor featured in the Anil Kapoor and Kajol led Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hai which released in 1999. 

Also a director, Meher helmed multiple Odia films - namely Abhimaan, Aparichita, Desire and Abhilasha. Sadhu Meher was honoured with the Padma Shri in 2017 for his contribution to the field of entertainment. He was also felicitated with the Jaydev Samman in 2011, by the Odisha government.

(with inputs from PTI)

Published February 2nd, 2024 at 21:32 IST

