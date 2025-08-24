Celeb-Inspired Traditional Looks For Ganesh Chaturthi 2025, Let Shraddha Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Ananya Panday Be Your Style Guide

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 is just around the corner, and it is now the time to hasten up the preparations for the arrival of Bappa. The festival, which is celebrated in a grand manner across the country, also brings the opportunity to make it a fashionable affair. Just like every year, Ganesh Chaturthi festivities are expected to witness some glamorous looks from Bollywood.

Scroll down to find festive fashion inspiration from a bunch of famous Bollywood celebrities.

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty Kundra is famously known for bringing Bappa home every year during the festival. In one of her looks, the actress chose a yellow-printed traditional kurta set, with a deep V-neckline and colourful floral motifs all over it. Shilpa paired her kurta with matching sharara pants and dupatta, further accessorising it with oxidised jewellery, silver bangles, bracelets, and more.

Ananya Panday

Planning to keep it simple yet stylish? Ananya Panday's festive fit might be the perfect choice for you. The 'Call Me Bae' star was seen in a pastel floral suit as she brought Ganpati home last year. Ananya kept it minimal with a no jewellery look and a simple hairdo.

Sharvari

Sharvari's Kanjivaram saree is just the perfect choice for a traditional Ganesh Chaturthi fit. The actress looked stunning in a 35-year-old saree, which she paired with a heavy blouse and big earrings. How to do it? Look inside your mother's wardrobe just like the 'Munjya' star did.

Kareena Kapoor

The Bollywood diva, known for her impeccable fashion sense, stole the show with her regal Sabyasachi red suit set at Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Kareena styled her plain red suit with a beautiful dupatta adorned with intricate prints and gota. She further added large chandelier earrings to enhance her look.

Shraddha Kapoor

When talking about Ganesh Chaturthi outfits, one can never miss the traditional Nauvari saree. Famously worn by the women in Maharashtra, these sarees are considered an authentic choice for the festival. Shraddha Kapoor, who is known for taking part in the festivities every year with her family, chose a beautiful red Nauvari saree. She completed her look with simple jewellery and makeup.