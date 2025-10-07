Thalapathy Vijay Video Calls Karur Rally Stampede Victims' Families Amid Ongoing SIT Probe

Karur Rally Stampede: Actor turned politician Thalapathy Vijay spoke to families who lost their loved ones in the stampede incident last month. The incident claimed around 41 lives and left several injured. The rally was hosted by Vijay, the founder and president of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), and to see him, people turned up in large numbers.

Thalapathy Vijay pays condolences to the grieving family of the Karur Stampede Incident

According to party sources, the actor spoke to the families over video calls on Monday and is continuing today (Tuesday). He consoled the victims' families and assured them he would visit Karur soon. His one video call reportedly lasted for five minutes. The team requested the families not to click photos or record videos during the call.

Apart from Vijay, Dr KG Arunraj, a former IRS officer and TVK’s propaganda and policy general secretary, along with a team from Chennai, met the families in Gandhigramam, Pasupathipalayam, and nearby areas on Monday and are continuing to visit today.

The stampede occurred on September 27 during a public rally led by Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay. The event drew a massive crowd, and preliminary observations suggested lapses in crowd management.

SC to hear against Madras HC's dismissal of CBI probe petition

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a plea filed against the Madras High Court's decision to dismiss a petition that sought a CBI probe into the Karur stampede during TVK chief and actor Vijay's rally. A bench led by CJI BR Gavai has listed the matter for hearing on Friday, 10th October. Meanwhile, the SIT has commenced its probe into the Karur stampede.

