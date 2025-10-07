Kantara Chapter 1: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Lauds Rishab Shetty's Film After Meeting With Team

Kantara Chapter 1 hit the big screens on October 2 amid raging reviews from cinegoers and smashing collection at the box office. A prequel to the 2022 film, the movie is directed and led by Rishab Shetty. The pan-India film has received widespread praise for bringing a story from the heartland of India to the spotlight. The latest to join the Kantara Chapter 1 fan club is Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

On October 7, the Chief Minister of Delhi took to her official X (formerly Twitter) account to share a note praising the Rishab Shetty film. She wrote, "Met Rishab Shetty, actor and director of Kantara Chapter 1 and his team at the Mukhyamantri Janseva Sadan today. The film beautifully reflects India’s spiritual depth and cultural richness, bringing alive the essence of our traditions. Works like Kantara proudly carry the spirit of our heritage to the global stage. Wishing the entire team great success in this remarkable cinematic journey."



Along with the note, she also shared photos from her recent meeting with Rishab Shetty and other team members of the Kantara Chapter 1. In reciprocation, Hombale Films, the producer of Kantara, reshared the post with the caption, "Heartfelt gratitude to Hon’ble Chief Minister of Delhi, Shri @gupta_rekhaji for the gracious welcome and kind appreciation. It was a privilege to meet you at the Mukhyamantri Janseva Sadan. Your thoughtful words about Kantara Chapter 1 and its reflection of India’s spiritual and cultural essence mean a great deal to us."



