Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 31st, 2024 at 15:42 IST

Celine Dion’s New Documentary To Detail Her Battle With Stiff Person Syndrome

Celine Dion announced in 2022 that she had been diagnosed with the neurological disorder, the details of which will be explained in her upcoming documentary.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Celine Dion
Celine Dion | Image:Celine Dion/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Singer-songwriter Celine Dion hopes to "raise awareness" about stiff-person syndrome through a new feature-length documentary. The 55-year-old singer announced in 2022 that she had been diagnosed with the neurological disorder which affects her muscles, and Celine hasn't shied away from the issue in 'I Am: Celine Dion', reports Female First UK.

Celine Dion on her stiff-person syndrome diagnosis 

She said: "This last couple of years has been such a challenge for me, the journey from discovering my condition to learning how to live with and manage it, but not to let it define me. As the road to resuming my performing career continues, I have realised how much I have missed it, of being able to see my fans.”

 

She further mentioned: "During this absence, I decided I wanted to document this part of my life, to try to raise awareness of this little-known condition, to help others who share this diagnosis.” The intimate documentary, which will be available on Prime Video, will give fans a behind-the-scenes look at Celine's life amid her health struggles.

What to expect from I Am: Celine Dion documentary? 

As per Female First UK, Jennifer Salke, the head of Amazon MGM Studios, said: “Celine Dion is a global megastar with a career defined not only by her extraordinary work ethic and passion, but by her dedication to her fans.”

 

He added: “This documentary is a raw, intimate portrayal of a pivotal time in her personal life and career, pulling back the curtain on her journey as she overcomes an unthinkable diagnosis. It’s an honour to be trusted with her story, and we can’t wait to share it with Prime Video audiences around the world.”

The project has been directed by Irene Taylor, the Oscar-nominated filmmaker, and Prime Video is set to announce a release date shortly.

Advertisement

(with inputs from IANS)

Advertisement

Published January 31st, 2024 at 15:34 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

11 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

12 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

12 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

12 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

12 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

15 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

18 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

18 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

18 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

18 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

18 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

20 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

21 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

21 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

21 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Canara Bank stocks hit 52-week high on stock split announcement

    Business News11 minutes ago

  2. Ashok Leyland beats estimates in Q3, upbeat outlook

    Business News13 minutes ago

  3. Will Travis Propose To Taylor At Super Bowl? NFL Star Responds

    Entertainment15 minutes ago

  4. LIVE: K’taka Cong to Hold ‘Chalo Delhi’ Protest at Jantar Mantar Today

    India News21 minutes ago

  5. Nagaland Lottery Wednesday Result Today OUT- Check

    Info21 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement