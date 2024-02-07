English
Updated January 27th, 2024 at 15:44 IST

Chris Young Freed From All Charges Days After Actor's Arrest In Nashville Bar Scuffle

Days after being arrested in a Nashville bar scuffle, Country star Chris Young has received a clean chit from the authorities.

Republic Entertainment Desk
chris young
chris young | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Country star Chris Young has been cleared of all charges stemming from his recent arrest at a Nashville bar. The Nashville District Attorney, Glenn Funk, announced on Friday and revealed, "After a review of all the evidence in this case, the Office of the District Attorney has determined that these charges will be dismissed."

What was Chris Young’s controversy?

The 38-year-old singer-songwriter had faced charges of disorderly conduct where he reportedly assaulted an officer and resisted his arrest following an alleged altercation at the DawgHouse Saloon earlier in the week. According to reports from People magazine, Young was taken into custody and subsequently released on varying bond amounts: $250 for disorderly conduct, $1,000 for resisting arrest, and $1,250 for the assault charge.

The incident happened on Monday night when Young and his friends purportedly followed Alcoholic Beverage Commission agents from the Tin Roof bar to DawgHouse. According to an affidavit, Young engaged with the TABC agents as they checked ABC cards at Tin Roof and even filmed the encounter. Trouble escalated when after a compliance check Young allegedly struck one of the agents on the shoulder and began yelling and screaming while refusing to comply with their instructions.

The video of Chris Young’s altercation went viral

A video obtained by People revealed the moment when Young reached out to the TABC agent and prompted a reaction that resulted in the singer losing his footing and falling backwards over a table and chair. Subsequently, Young is seen standing up, raising his hands, and then backing away from the situation.

The dismissal of charges comes as a relief for Chris Young who is known for his successful career in the country music scene. The incident had raised eyebrows and concerns but the thorough review of evidence led to the decision to clear him of all charges related to the Nashville bar altercation.

With Inputs from IANS

