×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 29th, 2024 at 14:17 IST

Christopher Nolan, Wife Emma Thomas To Get British Knighthood And Damehood After Oppenheimer Success

The recognition for Christopher Nolan and wife Emma Thomas comes in after the global success of Oppenheimer.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Christopher, Wife Emma To Get British Knighthood And Damehood
Christopher, Wife Emma To Get British Knighthood And Damehood | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

British filmmaker Christopher Nolan and his wife Emma Thomas will receive a knighthood and damehood for their services to film, as per a statement from the UK government. Their recognition comes after their biopic Oppenheimer swept the 2024 awards season. Also, Nolan won his first Oscar for directing the movie about the “father of the atomic bomb”, which starred Irish actor Cillian Murphy in the titular role.

Christopher Nolan and Emma Thomas to receive knighthood and damehood 

The recognition comes in after the global success of Oppenheimer. However, the news of these honours was a bit of a surprise because they are usually handed out twice in the year, once to mark the new year and then on the birthday of King Charles III, who confers the honours. They are sometimes awarded after special achievements, often related to sports and the arts.

The honours are formally awarded at a ceremony at Buckingham Palace. 

Advertisement

Born in London to a British father and American mother, Nolan met his future wife, Thomas, 53, while they both attended University College London. They have four children and run a production company, Syncopy, which has been behind many of their blockbusters.

File photo of Christopher Nolan | Image: X

More about Oppenheimer 

Christopher Nolan won two Oscars this year as the director and producer of Oppenheimer. The movie clashed with Barbie in theaters and created history by collecting close to one billion dollars at the worldwide box office. R-rated biographical drama Oppenheimer dominated the 96th edition of the Oscars, winning seven awards out of 13 nominations including top honours of best picture and director for Christopher Nolan, his first. It was also a night of firsts for other members of the Oppenheimer team with Cillian Murphy (best actor), Robert Downey Jr (best supporting actor), Hoyte van Hoytema (best cinematography), and Jennifer Lame (best film editing) bagging their maiden Oscars. 

With inputs from AP

Advertisement

Published March 29th, 2024 at 14:17 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kerala Nirmal Lottery Sambad Friday Result

Kerala Lottery Today

a minute ago
Congress Press Conference

India News LIVE

5 minutes ago
Raw Mango

Raw Mango Benefits

5 minutes ago
Gen Z worker goes to the salon while “working from home”

Working From Home

7 minutes ago
Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi news

9 minutes ago
Jailed Gangster Mukhtar Ansari Passes Away

Mukhtar Ansari Death

10 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls Live

13 minutes ago
Delhi Traffic Comes to Halt After Insta Influencers Stop Car to Shoot Reel

Delhi Traffic Disrupted

15 minutes ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon In Pant Suit

17 minutes ago
Tie-dye printed shirts

Styling Tie-dye Print

19 minutes ago
Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Looks Elegant

19 minutes ago
Sri Lanka on High Alert on Good Friday

Sri Lanka Good Friday

19 minutes ago
ZSU-23-4 Shilka

Indian Army Tests Shilka

19 minutes ago
Gautam Gambhir gets into a fight with Virat Kohli

RCB vs KKR

20 minutes ago
Panasonic Automotive

Panasonic sells auto biz

20 minutes ago
Alaya F

Alaya's Airport Fashion

21 minutes ago
Earthquake in Washington DC

Earthquake Jolts Greece

25 minutes ago
Taliban lash, detain Afghan girls for violating dress code

Afghan Women's Lives at

26 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Experience The Magic Of These Lakes In Kashmir

    Web Stories17 hours ago

  2. R Ashwin reveals an NZ cricketer doubted IPL would go past 2-3 years

    Sports 17 hours ago

  3. Ravindra Jadeja TROLLS MS Dhoni: 'After Sakshi bhabhi, I am the only guy

    Sports 17 hours ago

  4. MP: Villagers Torch Liquor Store After 8-Year-Old's Body Found in Lake

    India News17 hours ago

  5. Bollywood Celebs Who Had Secret Weddings: Aditi-Siddharth To Virushka

    Entertainment17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo