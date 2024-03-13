Advertisement

Christopher Nolan won two Oscars this year as the director and producer of Oppenheimer. The movie clashed with Barbie in theaters and created history by collecting close to one billion dollars at the worldwide box office. Amid the buzz surrounding the film, the news of Nolan's final payday has stunned people.

All about Nolan’s final Oppenheimer payday

According to a report by Variety, sources suggest that Nolan’s final payday for the film is close to $100 million. This figure includes his salary, backend compensation, box-office escalators and a bonus for his twin Academy Awards. A representative for the filmmaker did not respond to a request for comment. Oppenheimer was made on a budget of $100 million. The movie is now being rereleased in 1,000 theaters this weekend. This will run up the film’s final box-office tally.

File photo of Christopher Nolan | Image: X

Nolan’s salary for Oppenheimer

As per media reports, Nolan had charged 72 million dollars (Approximately 600 crores in Indian rupees) for directing Oppenheimer. As per reports, Nolan was very confident with his project and chose to have a share in the film's collections rather than opting for upfront fees from the makers. Oppenheimer featured Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon and others in prominent roles.

Big win for Oppenheimer at Oscars

R-rated biographical drama Oppenheimer dominated the 96th edition of the Oscars, winning seven awards out of 13 nominations including top honours of best picture and director for Christopher Nolan, his first. It was also a night of firsts for other members of the Oppenheimer team with Cillian Murphy (best actor), Robert Downey Jr (best supporting actor), Hoyte van Hoytema (best cinematography), and Jennifer Lame (best film editing) bagging their maiden Oscars.

The Academy Award for Best Actress went to Emma Stone for Poor Things as she bested frontrunner Lily Gladstone of Killers of the Flower Moon. This is Stone's second best actress Oscar after her 2017 win for La La Land.