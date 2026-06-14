Box Office: Haunted 3D Crosses ₹10 Crore Mark In 1st Weekend, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, Main Vaapas Aaunga And Governor Fall Way Behind

This weekend, Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past sprung a surprise during its initial theatrical run. Released alongside three other Hindi movies - Main Vaapas Aaunga, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata and Governor - Haunted 3D is performing better than its competitors. After scoring a good opening, day 2 and 3 also favoured Haunted 3D as it crossed the ₹10 crore mark, while other titles struggled with approximately ₹5 crore collections.

After leading against three new Hindi movies on day 1 and day 2 with ₹2.50 crore and ₹3.25 crore biz respectively, Haunted 3D minted over ₹3.50 crore from 4,130 shows in Hindi. The theatre occupancy remained over 35% on Sunday, up from 30% on Saturday. In three days, the collection of Haunted 3D stands at ₹10.83 crore gross. The screen count has increased considerably after footfalls in the initial days were promising.

Kangana Ranaut's Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, which is based on the real events during the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai, showed growth on day 2 after collecting ₹1 crore on Friday. On Saturday, its collection rose by aproximately 50% to hit the ₹1.45 crore. On Sunday, the biz was ₹1.58 crore and the growth was negligible. The three-day cume is a little over ₹4 crore.

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Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina and Sharvari starrer partition set drama Main Vaapas Aaunga also showed some growth on day 2 after collecting ₹1.15 crore on its opening day. The biz jumped to over ₹1.85 crore on Saturday and ₹2.85 crore on Sunday, taking the 3-day domestic collection to over ₹5.35 crore.

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