Comedian Swati Sachdeva Massively Trolled For Joke About Her Mother And Vibrator, Netizens Say 'Samay Raina Yuhi Badnaam Hai'

Swati Sachdeva, a stand-up comedian, is facing a massive backlash after a clip from her latest performance went viral on the internet. In the clip, she can be heard joking about how her mother is trying be a 'cool mom' but is struggling. She explained this by narrating an incident when her mother found a vibrator in her room. This joke didn't go down well with the netizens, and they bashed her for promoting obscenity. A few days ago, a comedian uploaded a video titled 'Family First' on her YouTube channel. This routine was part of her solo show 'So Rude Of Me which she toured all over the country.

This has come after Ranveer Allahbadia faced legal trouble owing to his parental sex question on Samay Raina-hosted comedy show India's Got Latent.

Why is Swati Sachdeva being trolled by netizens?

In her recent routine, Swati narrated an incident when her 'cool mother' found a vibrator in her room and hesitated to say the word 'vibarator', fearing it might turn on. She then added, "Ye pakka mera vibrator udhaar maangne vali hai (She [mother] definitely going to ask to borrow my vibrator)." Well, the joke didn't end there. She further revealed how she overcame the embarrassment. Swati jokingly told her mother that it belonged to her father. While the audience at the show laughed loudly, the joke didn't sit well with the netizens on social media.

However, while uploading the video, she did add a disclaimer that reads, "The video contains occasional use of strong language and adult humour for comedic purposes, viewer discretion is advised."

Netizens bash Swati Sachdeva for objectional and lewd jokes

Soon after the video went viral, netizens flooded X with their views on Swati's recent joke. A user wrote, "Faminism k karan bachjaigi becharii." Another wrote, "Jab Tak sexuality ko bich me na lao... inki comedy me tadka nahi lagta... Kaha ja Rahi ye generation." A third user wrote, "Disrespecting parents is not a good joke at all." Another user wrote, "This is not standup comedy.....this is deteriorating the family culture." "These comedians don't have any joke left except on parents," a user wrote.

"Samay Raina to yohi badname hai," a user wrote.

"If I say anything more, I will be told that I am narrow minded. This girl thinks it's cool but it's shameless. As shameless as this girl is, those sitting there hooting are equally shameless. Even mom and dad are not being spared from the meanness being done in the name of comedy," an X user wrote.