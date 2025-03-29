K-Dramas To Binge-Watch In April 2025: Way Back Love, Karma, Resident Playbook, Crushology 101 And More

K-drama fans can anticipate delving into these fascinating new releases as April 2025 approaches, each of which promises a distinctive and remarkable viewing experience. The vibrant world of Korean dramas has something to offer everyone, regardless of their preference for romance, suspense or adventure. Here’s the list of shows which will be releasing in April.

Way Back Love

Way Back Love is based on the novel A Week before I Die by Seo Eun-chae. The coming-of-age romantic series tells the story of Hee Wan, a 24-year-old woman who has isolated herself from society after losing the will to live. A week before her death, her childhood friend and first love Ram Woo appears before her as a grim reaper.

When to watch: April 3

Where to watch: Viki

Karma

Karma tells the story of lives of 6 people become entangled in ill-fated relationships.

When to watch: April 4

Where to watch: Netflix

Crushology 101

Crushology 101 tells the story of Bunny who is surrounded by five attractive boys after breaking up with her dark first love.

When to watch: April 4

Where to watch: Viki, Viu

Catch Your Luck

Catch Your Luck tells the story of about a landlord and real estate agent who try to navigate their life in earning more and becoming wealthy.

When to watch: April 7

Where to watch: Viki

Resident Playbook

Resident Playbook tells the story of hospital lives and turbulent friendships of young obstetrics and gynecology residents who proudly enter the unpopular department in an era of low birth rates.

When to watch: April 12

Where to watch: Netflix

The Haunted Palace

It tells the story of Yoon Gab, a government officer who works in the palace. He has a good reputation and has a handsome appearance. One day, Yoon Gab's body becomes possessed by an Imoogi creature.

When to watch: April 18

Where to watch: Viki

Heavenly Ever After

Heavenly Ever After tells the story of of an old woman, Hae Suk, who lived a happy life with her husband until she died. Her husband loved her so much and always admired her beauty, saying, “You were pretty in your twenties thirties, and now you are the most beautiful at eighty!”