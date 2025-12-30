Avatar Fire And Ash Box Office Collection Day 12: James Cameron's Film Very Close To ₹150 Crore Mark In India

Avatar Fire And Ash Box office Collection Day 12: Director James Cameron's sci-fi action saga is inching towards the ₹150 crore mark in India. The Hollywood film released here on December 19 and even though has underperformed in comparison to the franchise's second installment, its steady run has ensured good returns which will continue well into its third week in January.

How much has Avatar 3 collected in India?

Avatar 3 has collected ₹147.21 crore in 12 days in India. In its second week, the movie is seen dwindling numbers but has managed to stay afloat in the face of stiff and enduring competition from the viral Bollywood hit Dhurandhar. Avatar 3 will cross the ₹150 crore mark in India on New Year's eve and will then begin its journey to the ₹200 crore mark.

Avatar 3 released in India on Dec 19

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Avatar: Fire And Ash has collected $760.4 million through Sunday, including $217.7 million domestically and $542.7 million overseas. The film is projected to enter the $1 billion club in the coming days and will then race Zootopia 2 to become the highest grossing release of 2025. While the previous Avatar movies have both grossed over $2 billion globally, Avatar 3 is expected to hit $1.8 billion in its first run.

Will James Cameron make Avatar 4 and 5?

It has been long rumoured that James Cameron may step back from directing the Avatar movies after the third installment. During the promotions of Avatar: Fire And Ash, the director said that whether or not Avatar 4 and 5 will be made, despite the scripts being written, depends on how much business the latest movie does, as self-admittedly, each film costs a lot to make. In a new interaction, Cameron talked about what he plans on doing if Avatar 4 and 5 are not greenlit.

