Mumbai: A 37-year-old actress residing in Versova, Andheri West, has taken legal action after her morphed photos were allegedly shared on her friend's social media handles and sent to her parents. The actress suspects a male friend to be behind this malicious act. Following this, she filed a complaint at the Versova police station and a case has been registered.

Actress files a case against the accused

The incident unfolded on December 27, 2023, when the actress, while at a cafe shop in Oshiwara, received a call from a male friend who had received her morphed nude photos and messages on Facebook. The account responsible was allegedly linked to a certain Kuldeep Dwivedi. The actress requested screenshots, which were promptly provided, but due to work commitments, she delayed filing a case.

Taking action on January 7, the actress filed an online complaint. Alarming details emerged when her mother, residing in Punjab, informed her of receiving the morphed photos from a mobile number. Furthermore, her father received similar content from another number. Friends, too, reported receiving the actress' morphed photos on their Instagram handles from an unidentified ID, revealing a disturbing pattern of harassment.

Case registered under various sections of Indian Penal Code

Fighting back against the unwarranted intrusion into her privacy and the emotional distress caused, the actress filed a case against the individual under Section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. Additionally, charges under Sections 67 (transmission of sexually explicit material) and 67(a) (transmitting material containing sexually explicit acts) of the Information Technology Act have been included in the complaint.