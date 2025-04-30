Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh's Rare Outing After Embracing Parenthood Goes Viral, Netizens Want A Glimpse Of Dua

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh stepped out in Mumbai for a date night on Wednesday. The couple was first snapped by the paparazzi arriving the venue in their car. Later, as they exited the diner, they were snapped by the shutterbugs. It was one of the rare moments when the new parents were clicked together out and about in Mumbai after the birth of their daughter Dua Padukone Singh in September.

DeepVeer fans were delighted to see them together. For the outing, Deepika was dressed in a white shirt and blue denim. She completed her look with an oversized beige blazer. The Piku actress put her post-partum body on display and didn't shy away as the paparazzi clicked her with her husband.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh spotted in Mumbai | Image: Varinder Chawla

Ranveer, on the other hand, looked dashing in a white T-shirt, black blazer and trousers. He has been busy filming for his upcoming movie with Aditya Dhar, tentatively titled Dhurandhar. Billed as a spy actioner, the movie also stars R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Rampal.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh became parents in September | Image: Varinder Chawla

Deepika has reportedly been signed for Siddharth Anand's King. This marks the actor and director's third collaboration after Fighter and Pathaan. Meanwhile, Deepika's Piku is re-releasing in cinema halls on May 9. Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the film had its original release on May 8, 2015, and will mark its 10th anniversary this year. It also stars late Irrfan Khan, Moushumi Chatterjee and Jisshu Sengupta.