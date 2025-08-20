Dhanashree Verma Calls Yuzvendra Chahal 'Immature' For Notorious 'Be Your Own Sugar Daddy' T-shirt Stunt After Divorce Hearing: WhatsApp Kar Deta...

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma's divorce came through in March this year. The former couple got married in December 2020 and separated in June 2022. However, their separation and the events following their divorce made headlines. On the day their split was finalised in the court, the cricketer was spotted leaving wearing a 'Be Your Own Sugar Daddy' t-shirt, self-admittedly to send a message to his ex-wife. The action left the internet divided, with some siding with him and others pointing out his insensitivity and immature behaviour. Months after the incident, choreographer and actress Dhanashree Verma spoke out about it.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma got married in December 2020 | Image: X

Yuzvendra Chahal left his ex-wife, Dhanashree Verma ‘howling' in the courtroom

Appearing on the Humans of Bombay podcast, Dhanashree Verma recounted the emotional turmoil she went through on the day her divorce was finalised. For the unversed, the former couple mutually decided to expedite their divorce and agreed not to use the ‘cool-off’ period. Recalling the day of their divorce, the 28-year-old admitted being prepared for it mentally, but could not contain her emotions. She said, "I still remember when I was standing there and the verdict was about to be given. I started howling in front of everybody." She recounted Yuzvendra Chahal walking out of the courtroom first.

Talking about his 'Be Your Own Sugar Daddy' t-shirt, she said, "You know that people are going to blame you. Before I had even known that this T-shirt stunt had happened, we were all aware that people were going to blame me for this." However, she admitted being surprised by the act and added, “Are bhai, WhatsApp kar deta. T-shirt kyu pehna hai?” Adding to this, Dhanashree Verma emphasised the importance of displaying maturity in turbulent times.



She said, “I chose maturity over being immature and passing immature statements that can appeal to the public.” She concluded by asserting, “How you behave on that particular day is a reflection of you as a person."



