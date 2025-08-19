Taarak Mehta Ka Oooltah Chashmah: Not 'Dayaben' Disha Vakani, But 4 New Cast Members Join The Show | WATCH

One of the longest running Indian TV shows, Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah will introduce four new cast members to the audiences. It is the first time in 17 years since the show has aired that new faces have joined the main cast of the show. Even though fans tune in every weekday to watch their favourite characters spin funny tales and enjoy daily dose of laughter, the new cast is certainly something that will leave both the next gen viewers and the series loyals excited.

Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah has been airing since 2008 | Image: X

Meet the new residents of Gokuldham society

"Ek naya parivaar Gokuldham ki society mein aane wala hai," show producer Asit Kumarr Modi says in a new promo before a little girl enters and plays a game of freeze and release with him, leaving him stunned. She is introduced as the family's youngest member- Bansari. Her quick wit and cute expressions will entertain fans. Veer, Bansari's elder brother, then somersaults into the frame and leaves Modi stunned with his acrobatics. Their father is introduced as Ratan Singh Chatur Singh Binjola, who is a businessman who trades in various kinds of Indian sarees. Ratan's wife Rupvati aka Rupa is a social media fanatic and enjoys sharing reels and posts on social media. She is also quick witted and smart, with a knack for eloquence and comedy.



The Rajasthani family will certainly add a new flavour to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, which has completed 17 years this year.

A few days back, a purported video of show producer Asit Kumarr Modi with actress Disha Vakani was circulated widely on social media, with many believing that the latter will finally return as Dayaben in TMKOC. They seemed to be celebrating Raksha Bandhan.