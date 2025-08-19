Hari Hara Veera Mallu OTT Release Date Is Here But There's Major Disappointment For Hindi Viewers

Hari Hara Veera Mallu OTT Release Date: Pawan Kalyan and Bobby Deol starrer period acting drama is all set to stream on Prime Video on August 20, the makers announced in a social media post. Hari Hara Veera Mallu is directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and Jyothi Krishna and will be released in two parts. The first part, titled Sword Vs Spirit, released theatrically on July 24 and will stream under a month after its big screen debut.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu will stream on Prime Video on Wednesday, starting 12.00 am. However, for Hindi viewers, its disappointing news as only the Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam versions of the movie will be available online for now. There is no update on when and where the Hindi version of HHVM will stream.

What is the story of Hari Hara Veera Mallu?

Hari Hara Veera Mallu sees Pawan Kalyan as Veera Mallu, a Robin Hood-like character who helps the underprivileged in the kingdom of Kollur. The movie is set in the 1650s. He is tasked with retrieving the Koh-i-Noor diamond from Delhi, where he comes face-to-face with Aurangzeb (Bobby Deol). As the drama unfolds and action takes centerstage, the true motive of Veera Mallu and his shared past with Aurangzeb comes to light.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu will stream on Prime Video in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam | Image: X