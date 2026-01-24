Dhanush-Mrunal Thakur Are 'Married' In Viral Video, Thalapathy Vijay, Ajith, Trisha, Dulquer Salmaan And More Celebs Attend

Gossip mills are buzzing ever since some unverified posts on social media claimed that Tamil star Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur, rumoured to be dating since last year, are all set to tie the knot on February 14. Dhanush ended his nearly two-decade long marriage with Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwarya in 2024. In May 2025, he was first linked with Mrunal after their public appearances and subtle social media interactions gave birth to romance rumours. Cut to January 2026, their wedding talks are viral.

While neither Dhanush or Mrunal have addressed dating speculation or made an official announcement around their rumoured wedding, sources close to the Tere Ishk Mein actor have rubbished the marriage talk. As speculation continues to grow around their relationship status, a video of Mrunal and Dhanush from mandap has gone crazy viral, leading many to believe that they are married.

Also read: AR Rahman Performs Vande Matram At Sold Out Concert In Abu Dhabi

Advertisement

In the video, while Mrunal and Dhanush appear newly married, Tamil film stars Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha Krishnan and Ajith Kumar, Dulquer Salmaan, Shruti Haasan and composer Anirudh are seen behind them, gathered as if to bless the newlyweds. As the video circulated online, giving rise to confusion, it became clear that the picture of Dhanush and Mrunal's 'wedding' is AI-generated and not real. Netizens have since flagged this clip as fake, setting the record straight for many.

Dhanush and Mrunal fueled dating rumours last year in May | Image: X

Similar images of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda were also dubbed fake by netizens. About Mrunal and Dhanush's wedding rumours, a source close to the Atrangi Re star told Bollywood Hungama, “When Dhanush and his ex-wife separated legally, they took a mutual decision to co-parent their two sons Yatra and Linga. As far as I know, Dhanush is not inclined to re-marry at all. He doesn’t want to bring home a stepmother for his sons.”

Advertisement