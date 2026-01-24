Kalki 2898 AD: Have Makers Found Deepika Padukone's Replacement For Sequel? Composer Santosh Narayanan Drops Big Hint

The team of Kalki 2898 AD faced a major jolt right before they were planning to take the sequel of the Prabhas starrer on the floors. In September last year, Vyjayanthi Movies, which is the producer of the Nag Ashwin-directed film, also starring Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan, confirmed Deepika's exit from the planned sequel as the producers and the actress couldn't "find a partnership".

As Deepika exited the movie, social media chatter suggested that her "demands" for a fee hike for the sequel and limited working hours on set weren't acceptable to the makers. Nevertheless, after their leading actress quit the project, the team of Kalki 2898 AD have been on the lookout of a new face who could replace the Pathaan star. In this regard, a recent interview of the film's composer Santosh Narayanan has gone viral, with many believing that the replacement has been found.

Deepika Padukone has exited the upcoming Kalki sequel after starring in the first part | Image: X

Santosh said, "I hope Kalki 2 is going to be my best work. We are putting in a lot of effort. Kalki 2898AD was a mega learning for all of us. We have already started working on Kalki Part-2. All are mega stars. Once dates align, shooting will begin.” Since Santosh shared that the team is set to take the sequel of Kalki on the floors, it is likely that the actress replacing Deepika has indeed been finalised.

However, an official confirmation is awaited regarding the production schedule of the Kalki sequel and the new heroine who will now lead the project alongside Prabhas. After the release of The Raja Saab, Prabhas has devoted himself to Sandeep Reddy Vanga's cop thriller Spirit and as per reports, the Telugu star is even prioritising this project over Hanu Raghavapudi's Fauzi. With Prabhas occupied with other projects, it will be interesting to see how he fits Kalki sequel in his schedule.