'Ho Gaya Bas': Sonakshi Sinha Scolds Paparazzi By Continuous Photo Clicking As She Steps Out For Dinner With Shatrughan Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal

It was a starry evening when Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal stepped out for dinner with their parents in Mumbai. The moment they stepped out of the restaurant, the paparazzi gathered the Sinha and Iqbal family for photos and video, while Shatrughan Sinha, Poonam Sinha and other family members obliged with a family photo; the paps seemingly stepped a little too far in grabbing a glimpse of the veteran actor. This didn't go down well with Sonakshi, and she snapped and requested them to put down the cameras.

Sonakshi Sinha snaps at paparazzi

A video is going viral on the internet that shows angry Sonakshi Sinha folding her hands and requesting the paps to stop taking photos and videos. “Guys… Ho gaya. Ho gaya. Bas. Thank you," she said. Despite her request, paparazzi kept filming till the family left.

Sonakshi and Zaheer recently returned from a romantic vacation in Phuket. They celebrated their second wedding anniversary in the city and dropped adorable photos having the time of their life in each other's company. Sharing the post, she wrote, "Live…Love…Laugh! Jeena issi ka naam hai".

The couple started dating in 2017 and exchanged vows in a civil ceremony under the Special Marriage Act on June 23, 2024. They kept the wedding small, with only close friends and family present. Later, they held a grand reception in Mumbai for their industry friends.

Advertisement

Sonakshi Sinha pregnancy rumours

Soon after the wedding, rumours about a pregnancy began to spread online. In 2025, Lootera actress sparked pregnancy rumours after she attended a Mumbai event in a striking red outfit. Many people speculated that she was covering a baby bump with her hand. However, the couple later laughed off the rumours. Earlier this year, Sonakshi’s mother, Poonam Sinha, responded to the speculation. During an interaction with Instant Bollywood at an event, Poonam spoke about the moment she welcomed her daughter Sonakshi into their lives. She said, “Woh moment toh sabse accha moment tha humari life ka jab humare ghar mein betiya aayi. Mujhe lagta hai zindagi betiya ke bagair kuch hai hi nahi. Betiya ka hona bahut zaruri hai (That was the most beautiful moment of our lives, when daughters came into our home. I feel life is nothing without daughters. Having daughters is very important).”

What's next for Sonakshi Sinha?

Sonakshi was last seen in an OTT hit movie System. Helmed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, the actress played the role of a public prosecutor, alongside Jyothika and Ashutosh Gowariker. She is yet to announce her next project.