Did Aadar Jain Just Call His Stint With Tara Sutaria 'Timepass'? Inside Wedding Video Goes Viral

Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani Wedding: Manoj and Reema Jain's younger son is all set to tie the knot with his fiance Alekha. The pre-wedding celebrations are in full swing as the Jain and Advani families, along with the Kapoors, came together for the Mehendi ceremony on February 19. The event is being held at the NSCI Club in Worli, Mumbai. Several videos and photos made rounds on social media. However, in one clip, Aadar was seen reciting his love, and while at it, quipped that he earlier did a ‘timepass’ before deciding to marry Alekha. The video has now gone viral, prompting netizens to speculate that his comment may refer to his stint with Tara Sutaria.

Aadar Jain's speech at his Mehendi ceremony sparks buzz: What did he say?

In the video, Aadar Jain is seen expressing how he has been in love with Alekha since their childhood. The Qaidi Band actor said, "I have always loved her since then, and I have always wanted to be with her but never got a chance to be with her. So she sent me on this long journey of 20 years to do time pass." He added, "But at the end of the day it was worth the wait because I get to marry this beautiful, beautiful woman, who looks like a dream."

Aadar then joked, "I love you, and it was worth the wait. It's a secret, I have always loved her. I did time pass for four years of my life. But now I'm with you, baby." The entire Kapoor family, including Ranbir Kapoor , Alia Bhatt , Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Neetu Kapoor, and others, cheered and applauded as Aadar concluded his speech.

However, netizens quickly knit the pod with his previous relationship with actress Tara Sutaria.

Netizens rally around Tara Sutaria after Ex Aadar Jain made cringeworthy 'Timepass' remark

As soon as the video went viral, many started sharing their views on social media. One user commented, “He is deeply rotten inside... such a pathetic comment. Seems like he is only trying to prove to the world that he only loved her.” Another user consoled the actress, writing, “Tara, you lucky lucky girl. Not everyone dodges a bullet right on time.” A third user wrote, “If my to-be husband spoke about his past escapades during one of our wedding ceremonies, I’d be out of there so fast.”