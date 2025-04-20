Did Arvind Kejriwal Splurge Lakhs On Mika's Performance At His Daughter's Engagement? Singer's Fees For A Private Show Is...

Aam Aadmi Party national convener and former New Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal 's daughter, Harshita Kejriwal, got engaged in a private ceremony in New Delhi. While the occasion was a reason to smile for the family and those who arrived to bless the Harshita and her fiancé Sambhav Jain, Kejriwal saw immense backlash coming his way for the "lavish arrangements" the family made for the event.

Many questioned how Kejriwal allegedly spent lakhs on the engagement while claiming to be a "common man". Meanwhile, an old video of the politician also resurfaced in which he said that an AAP member will host a simple wedding and not spend crores on family functions. Many questioned how Kejriwal contradicted his statement and labelled him a hypocrite. The Kejriwal family gathering also saw popular Bollywood singer Mika Singh croon some of his popular songs. A video showed Kejriwal and Raghav Chadha dancing on the stage as Mika sang.

Many pointed out how Kejriwal, who had once spoken in favour of plain wedding functions, decided to have an A-list Bollywood singer perform at his daughter's engagement.

Mika Singh with Arvind Kejriwal in a old photo | Image: X

How much Mika Singh charges for a private performance?

Apart from playback singing, Mika tours around the world and also performs at weddings and other private functions. According to event management sites, Mika's fees for a private performance is among the top when it comes to singers in India. He charges in the same range as Sukhwinder Singh, Shilpa Rao, Shankar Mahadevan and Harrdy Sandhu. Reportedly, Mika takes home anywhere between ₹30 lakh-₹50 lakh for performing at a private ceremony.

File photo of Mika Singh | Image: X