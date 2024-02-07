Advertisement

Pan-Indian actor Prabhas is currently riding high on the success of his latest film, Salaar: Part 1-Ceasefire which is set for an OTT release on Netflix. The actor has now found himself in the midst of a different kind of spotlight and online discussions have stirred towards rumours surrounding his significant donation to the Ayodhya Ram Mandir.

Speculations suggest that Prabhas generously contributed Rs 50 crore to the temple just ahead of its Pran Patishtha ceremony scheduled for January 22, 2024. Adding to the buzz, Andhra Pradesh MLA Chirla Jaggireddy claimed at an event that Prabhas would cover the food expenses during the inauguration.

However, Prabhas' close associates have denied these rumours and clarified that he neither made any such donation nor received an invitation to the ceremony.

On Prabhas’ professional front

Prabhas's next venture, Kalki 2898 AD is directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies. Slated for a theatrical release on May 9, 2024, the mytho sci-fi film boasts a stellar cast including Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Disha Patani.

Kalki 2898 AD | Image: IMDb

Currently shooting for Maruthi's The Raja Saab, Prabhas also has Salaar: Part 2 - Shouryanga Parvam and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit in the pipeline.

Prabhas heads for another surgery

Prabhas has been confronted with health challenges yet again. Following a knee surgery in October, he endured a two-month rest period. However, recent updates from Telugu 360 indicate that Prabhas has not fully recovered and is advised to undergo another surgery in Europe.

Prabhas on the sets of Baahubali | Image: Instagram/ actorprabhas

Prabhas plans to complete the shoot for Kalki 2898 AD and The Raja Saab before heading to Europe for the surgery. This unplanned medical intervention prompts Prabhas to take a month-long break for recovery, aligning with the promotion schedule for Kalki 2898 AD.