Updated January 19th, 2024 at 15:11 IST

Did Salaar Star Prabhas Donate A Massive Amount To Ayodhya Ram Mandir? Here's What We Know

Rumours are rife that actor Prabhas has donated a massive amount to the Ram Mandir inauguration and he might also cover food expenses of the occassion.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Prabhas, Salaar
Prabhas | Image:Instagram/Prabhas fanclub
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Pan-Indian actor Prabhas is currently riding high on the success of his latest film, Salaar: Part 1-Ceasefire which is set for an OTT release on Netflix. The actor has now found himself in the midst of a different kind of spotlight and online discussions have stirred towards rumours surrounding his significant donation to the Ayodhya Ram Mandir.

Did Prabhas donate to Ram Mandir's inauguration?

Speculations suggest that Prabhas generously contributed Rs 50 crore to the temple just ahead of its Pran Patishtha ceremony scheduled for January 22, 2024. Adding to the buzz, Andhra Pradesh MLA Chirla Jaggireddy claimed at an event that Prabhas would cover the food expenses during the inauguration.

However, Prabhas' close associates have denied these rumours and clarified that he neither made any such donation nor received an invitation to the ceremony.

On Prabhas’ professional front

Prabhas's next venture, Kalki 2898 AD is directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies. Slated for a theatrical release on May 9, 2024, the mytho sci-fi film boasts a stellar cast including Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Disha Patani.

Kalki 2898 AD | Image: IMDb

Currently shooting for Maruthi's The Raja Saab, Prabhas also has Salaar: Part 2 - Shouryanga Parvam and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit in the pipeline.

Prabhas heads for another surgery

Prabhas has been confronted with health challenges yet again. Following a knee surgery in October, he endured a two-month rest period. However, recent updates from Telugu 360 indicate that Prabhas has not fully recovered and is advised to undergo another surgery in Europe.

Prabhas on the sets of Baahubali | Image: Instagram/actorprabhas

Prabhas plans to complete the shoot for Kalki 2898 AD and The Raja Saab before heading to Europe for the surgery. This unplanned medical intervention prompts Prabhas to take a month-long break for recovery, aligning with the promotion schedule for Kalki 2898 AD.

Published January 19th, 2024 at 15:03 IST

