Updated January 18th, 2024 at 21:42 IST

Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu Take An Indirect Dig At Ex Husband Naga Chaitanya?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her social media account to host an interactive session with fans when she spilled the beans on the 'biggest mistake' of her life.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Samantha Ruth Prabhu | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Samantha Ruth Prabhu is known for not mincing her words online. In the latest development, the actress took to her social media account to spill the beans on her past relationship. Without mentioning anyone’s name in particular, the Kushi actress spoke about ‘a significant mistake’ she made in her life by getting influenced by her partner at the time. For the unversed, Samantha was married to Naga Chaitanya for four years. 

Samantha Ruth Prabhu says her biggest ‘mistake’ was getting influenced by her partner 

On January 17, Samantha Ruth Prabhu hosted an interactive session with fans on her Instagram account. During the chat, the actress admitted to one of the biggest mistakes of her life and it has a connection to one of her ex-partners. 

A screenshot of the chat from Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Broadcast channel | Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram 

 

One of the fans asked her a question, “If personal growth had a highlight reel, what would be the ‘blooper’ you laugh about now, and what’s the ‘Oscar-worthy’ moment where you nailed a major life lesson (sic)?” To this, she replied, “Perhaps the most significant mistake was my failure to understand my own likes and dislikes, as they were constantly influenced by the partner I had during that period (sic).” She continued, “On the other hand, my moment of immense personal growth occurred when I recognised that even during the most difficult times, there was a valuable lesson to be learnt (sic).”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu talks about remarriage

Previously, when a fan asked during her Ask Me Anything session, "Do you think about marrying again?" Samantha wrote back a detailed response, complete with divorce statistics. "Would be a bad investment, according to statistics.”

A screenshot of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's story | Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram 

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha dated for four years before getting married in 2017. The couple announced their separation in 2021 as they requested their privacy. An excerpt from the statement read, "To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought Sam and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us (sic).”

Published January 18th, 2024 at 21:42 IST

