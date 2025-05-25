Did SZA Like Post About 'Justin Bieber's Soulmate Being A Black Woman' After Her Steamy Performance With Him In Front Of Hailey Bieber Goes Viral?

The internet has been abuzz with speculation surrounding Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's marriage. Hailey and husband Justin, 31, tied the knot in 2018 and welcomed their first child, Jack Blues, on August 23, 2024. Since late last year, there have been reports of Justin slipping into drug abuse due to his association with rapper Diddy, who is facing trial on sex trafficking charges. Moreover, his marriage to Hailey is also falling apart, fueled by their speculative Instagram posts. In the meantime, they continue to show up for each other and put up a strong front in public.

Justin Bieber performed with SZA in California | Image: X

Bieber performed on stage with SZA during her concert at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on May 23. The surprise collaboration took place during the second Los Angeles stop of SZA and Kendrick Lamar’s Grand National Tour. Bieber sang with SZA, kissed her hand multiple times, and danced with her throughout the sultry performance. The viral act led to many questioning Justin's behaviour amid his failing marriage to Hailey.

Surprisingly, the Rhode founder and supermodel was also in the crowd during Justin and Hailey's much-discussed act. She also showed her support for them by sharing a clip of the moment on her Instagram Story, captioning it, “My 2 favorite artists.”

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber married in 2018 | Image: X

Now, netizens are saying that SZA seemingly commented on Hailey and Justin's relationship by liking a post which read, "Someone said his soulmate might be a black woman".