Diljit Dosanjh Breaks Silence On Satluj Being Removed From ZEE5 India, Says 'I Challenge The Darkeness'

Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj was removed from OTT platform ZEE5 on Sunday in India. Following this, the actor dropped a clip from the movie with a cryptic message about "challenge". The film, which was initially titled Punjab '95, was based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, who disappeared in 1995. The film chronicles true events that unfold in Punjab post Operation Blue Star, the assassination of Indira Gandhi and the 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots.

Diljit Dosanjh reacts

Taking to his Instagram handle, Diljit shared a clip with a message, "I challenge the darkness. Shaheed Jaswant Singh Khalra Ji. Panjab 95. SATLUJ Naal V Oh Hee Hoyea Jo Khalra Saab Naal Hoyea".

A few days ago, when the film was premiered on ZEE5, Diljit, during an Instagram live session, shared that he is sure Satluj would be pulled down soon. He also asked fans to download it for future viewing. He also expressed surprise that it came on OTT in the first place. “Today is Saturday. I feel it could be taken down by Monday. But no worries, you download it,” he said. As the actor-singer predicted, Satluj has been removed from ZEE5 "till further notice".

Helmed by Honey Trehan, produced by RSVP and MacGuffin Pictures, 'Satluj' also starred Arjun Rampal, Kanwaljit Singh, Suvinder Vicky, and Geetika Vidya Ohlyan.

Advertisement

ZEE5 India pulls down Satluj

In an official statement, ZEE5 said it appreciated the response to the film and thanked viewers for their support. "The response to Satluj since its release has been truly overwhelming. We are deeply grateful to every viewer who chose to subscribe, watch and champion the film. Your love and support have meant a great deal to us and to everyone who brought this story to life," the platform wrote.

"At ZEE5, we stand firmly by Satluj and the creative vision behind it. We believe powerful storytelling has the ability to inspire, endure and leave a lasting impact. We remain committed to championing authentic and meaningful narratives. In light of the current developments, Satluj will be unavailable in India until further notice. We remain committed to exploring every appropriate avenue through due process to bring the film back to our audiences at the earliest opportunity," it added.

Advertisement

Satluj controversy

The film struggled for years before making it live on ZEE5. Production house RSVP applied for certification for the film at India's Central Board of Film Certification in late 2022. It was originally titled Ghallughara, a historic term for the massacres of Sikhs in 1746, 1762 and 1984. The six-month process ended with the film getting 21 cuts and a mandated title change to Punjab '95. RSVP appealed that ruling in the Bombay High Court. Around the same time, the film was withdrawn from its planned gala premiere at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival. Reportedly, political factors were involved in that decision.

However, when the makers announced the release date of the film in early 2025, CBFC demanded 120 cuts. The lead actor and director of the movie, Honey Trehan, took a strong stand and said time and again that they will not release the film with any cuts.