Diljit Dosanjh Calls Out Double Standards In First-Ever Reaction To Sardaarji 3 Controversial Casting Of Pak Actor Hania Aamir

Diljit Dosanjh starrer Sardaarji 3 courted controversy days before its scheduled release in June. The singer turned actor, who was also the producer of the film, faced heat over the casting of Pakistani actress Hania Aamir. This came shortly after a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of several innocent tourists in India. In retaliation, the government banned the involvement of all Pakistani actors and content from the country to be screened in India. As a result, Diljit's Sardaarji 3 skipped the India release and was hit on global screens, including in Pakistan, on June 27.

Despite not releasing in India, Diljit's controversial choice of co-actor did not sit well with cinegoers. Film bodies demanded that the actor be banned from his upcoming projects and requested that other Bollywood actors and producers not collaborate with him. Months after the controversy, Diljit Dosanjh has finally reacted to the matter.

Speaking at a concert in Malaysia, he said in Punjabi, "When my film Sardaarji 3 was shot in February, the matches were being played." He further expressed grief about the tragic Pahalgam attack and added, "After that, the tragic Pahalgam terror attack happened. At that time, and even now, we have always prayed that the terrorists should receive strict punishment. The difference is that my film was shot before the attack, and the match was played after the attack."



While he did not mention any match in particular, it is believed he was referring to the Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan that took place on September 14. The singer concluded by saying, “I have many answers, but I kept quiet, kept everything inside me. I didn't speak. I have many answers. Whoever tells you anything, you shouldn't take that poison inside you. I have learned that from life."



