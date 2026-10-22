Diljit Dosanjh's Aura India Tour Delhi Concert Cancelled? Delhi Police Denies Permission

Diljit Dosanjh and his fans were gearing up to attend the Delhi concert on October 30. However, we have received bad news, which is the singer has been denied permission for the concert. The show was scheduled to be held at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Why was Diljit Dosanjh denied permission for the Delhi concert?

News agency ANI reported that Delhi Police has denied permission owing to security reasons. "Delhi Police has denied permission for Singer Diljit Dosanjh’s scheduled October 30 concert at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi, citing security reasons," read the notice.

According to a letter reportedly addressed to ticketing platform BookMyShow by the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, South Delhi, the request could not be approved due to threat-related inputs, security requirements during the festive season and other law and order concerns.

Further details about the impact of the decision on the tour schedule were not immediately available.

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Diljit Dosanjh's Aura Tour calendar

Following the Delhi show, the India leg of the tour will move to Indore, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Lucknow. Chandigarh will also be part of the tour, with details of the show to be announced later. Ahmedabad was earlier announced as the first Indian stop of the tour, with Dosanjh set to perform at the Narendra Modi Stadium on November 21. The tour will cover seven cities over a period of six weeks. During the tour, the singer is expected to perform some of his popular songs, including G.O.A.T., Ikk Kudi, Lalkara, Lover, 5 Taara, Case and Water.

Previously, Diljit Dosanjh has performed at several major venues across the world, including Madison Square Garden in New York and Wembley Stadium in London. He also became the first Punjabi artiste to headline and sell out Wembley Stadium.