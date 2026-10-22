Weekend Binge-Watch List: The Legend of Hanuman 7, Final Table, Sattamum Needhiyum 2 And More Web Series On Netflix, ZEE5, Prime Video

Thursday is here, and so is our list of web shows releasing this weekend on OTT platforms, such as Netflix, Prime Video and Lionsgate, among others. From The Legend of Hanuman Season 7 and Final Table Season 1 to Sattamum Needhiyum Season 2, the list includes shows from various genres and languages.

Varam

It is a Telugu-language fantasy-crime thriller web series featuring Vishwadev Rachakonda, Shivathmika Rajashekar, Srinivas Avasarala and Sruthy Jayan. Helmed by Aditya Mandala, the show is an adaptation of Taaza Khabar, following a poor slum dweller who receives a miraculous boon that lets him see tomorrow's news, changing his life before revealing a darker cost.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

The Legend of Hanuman Season 7

As the Lanka war reaches its critical final stage, Hanuman embarks on a journey beyond the battlefield and across time. He enters the kingdom of death and explores Lord Ram's hidden past to find the weapon needed to defeat Ravan. The mythological show will stream on October 23.

Advertisement

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Chaar Yaar

It is an 8-episode Hindi-language crime-drama web series focusing on four middle-class friends who enter a perilous underworld of car thefts, gangsters, and loan sharks, drawing police pursuit. Starring Purav Jha, Naman Jain, Saqib Ayub and Prayrak Mehta, the show will stream on October 23.

Advertisement

Where to watch: Prime Video

Sattamum Needhiyum Season 2

It is a courtroom drama, starring Saravanan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Namritha MV. The second season moves away from the first season's storyline and centres on a fresh, high-stakes case involving a murder and a complex web of power and moral ambiguity. The show will stream on October 23.

Where to watch: ZEE5

Lupin Part 4

Assane is days away from finishing a four-year prison sentence that he chose to serve to protect his family and free his best friend, Benjamin Férel. Right as he prepares to start a normal life and visit Senegal with his son Raoul, a mysterious figure carrying out simultaneous museum heists leaves a signature signed by "Lupin". An 8-episode series will stream on October 23.

Where to watch: Netflix

Shadow of the Ten Ninja

It is a Japanese historical action-adventure television series, set 14 years after the Battle of Sekigahara, in which escaped warlord Sanada Yukimura and ninja Sarutobi Sasuke lead the Sanada Ten Braves to aid the Toyotomi clan against Tokugawa Ieyasu in the Siege of Osaka. The show will stream on October 23.

Where to watch: Netflix

Final Table Season 1

It is a South Korean-language show starring Ahn Hyo-seop, Hong Hwa-yeon and Chang Ryul. It is a high-stakes culinary competition and drama following top Korean chefs competing in The Table: K-Chef 2026, including the mysterious world-renowned chef Chris K. (Kang Han), restaurant owner Song-yi, and perfectionist star chef Woo-jin. The show will stream on October 24.