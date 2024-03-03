Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated March 3rd, 2024 at 12:38 IST

Diljit Dosanjh Takes Lessons In Gujarati From Nita Ambani At Anant's Pre-Wedding Bash

In a viral video, Diljit Dosanjh can be seen taking Gujarati lessons from Nita Ambani during the day 2 of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash.

Diljit Dosanjh Takes Lessons In Gujarati From Nita Ambani At Anant's Pre-Wedding Bash | Image:X
  • 2 min read
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash in Gujarat's Jamnagar turned out to be one of the most spectacular events in recent memory. From Rihanna's performance on March 1 to celebs lighting up the stage with their moves on March 2, it was one of the most star-studded events ever. Recently, a video of Diljit Dosanjh learning Gujarati from Nita Ambani has gone viral. Diljit Dosanjh performed on his hits songs in Jamnagar.

Diljit Dosanjh takes Gujarat lessons from Nita Ambani

In a viral video, Diljit Dosanjh can be seen taking Gujarati lessons from Nita Ambani during the day 2 of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash. Dring the beginner's lesson on Gujarati, Nita Ambani asked "kem cho" to Diljit Dosanjh. The singer confidently answers "Maja Ma" and the audience members cheer for him. Soon after, Nita Ambani asked in Gujarati where does Diljit Dosanjh live. Responding to the question, Diljit Dosanjh said that he has no one idea what it means. Following that, Nita Ambani translated for him to which he said in Hindi "I live in people's heart" making Nita cheer for him out of sheer excitement.

About day 2 of the grand Ambani event

The Ambani bash on March 2 turned out to be a huge success, thanks to performances by Akshay Kumar, Janhvi Kapoor and others. Some highlights of the event included Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh's performance of his chart-topping song, Lover. In another video, Diljit was seen grooving with Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan on Proper Patola at the event.

On Day 3, guests will participate in two events: Tusker Trails and Hashtakshar. 
 

Published March 3rd, 2024 at 12:38 IST

