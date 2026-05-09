Diljit Dosanjh To Enter Punjab Politics? GOAT Singer Says 'Kadey V Nahi'

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh shed light on the speculations surrounding his intent to enter politics in the future. A public appeal asked him to become the new face of Punjab politics. The GOAT singer responded to the appeal on X and made it clear that he is happier working in the entertainment industry. He also emphasised that he would "never" join politics.

The appeal followed an article with the title ‘Can Diljit Dosanjh be the new political face of Punjab?’ The report said a group of civil society activists, including retired soldiers and civilians, had urged Diljit to enter politics. The group, led by retired bureaucrat SS Boparai, reportedly wants him to lead in the political arena.

Diljit Dosanjh is currently on his Aura World Tour | Image: X

On this appeal, Diljit said, “Kadey v Nhi..Mera Kam Entertainment Karna. (Never. My job is to entertain) Am Very Happy in My Field. Thank You So Much (sic).” Diljit's clarification about his political ambitions came amid his ongoing Aura World Tour.

Advertisement

During his Dil-Luminati Tour in 2024, Diljit made some political remarks from the stage that led many to believe that he could join politics in the future. As some states asked him to not sing songs about alcohol and drug abuse at his shows, he issued an open appeal from the government to ban it entirely if they thought that it "spoils the youth".

Advertisement