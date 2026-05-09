Vijay Deverakonda Greets Fans Gathered Outside His Residence On 43rd Birthday, Wife Rashmika Mandanna Joins | Watch

Vijay Deverakonda is celebrating his 43rd birthday today, May 9. This year, the actor's birthday is extra special as it marks the first time he is celebrating with Rashmika Mandanna as his wife. On the ocassion, fans of the actor arrived at his Jubilee Hills residence to catch a glimpse of the birthday boy.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna greet fans on his birthday

On the afternoon of Sunday, Vijay Deverakonda was surprised by several fans gathered outside his residence to catch a glimpse of him. Touched by the gesture, the actor waved at the fans. Later, he also joined them in a cut-caking ceremony where he obliged his fans with photos and videos.

Clips of the actor's appearance for his fans have gone viral online. In the videos, social media users caught the attention of Rashmika Mandanna, who stood by her husband as his fans cheered for him. Dressed in a cream outfit, she also greeted his fans and waved at him from their balcony. Vijay's mother, Madhavi Deverakonda, was also spotted accompanying the newlyweds. Clips from the birthday celebration have gone viral online.



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Vijay's brother, Anand Deverakonda, took to his Instagram to share an adorable birthday wish for Vijay. He shared a series of unseen pictures from Vijay and Rashmika's wedding. His post has also gone viral online.

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