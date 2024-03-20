Advertisement

Drake Bell has called out the stars of Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide for joking about the abuse allegations at Nickelodeon. For the unversed, Drake featured in Nickelodeon’s The Amanda Show and Drake & Josh, and has talked about being sexually abused as a child actor by the channel’s dialogue coach Brian Peck. Drake’s comments came in after a TikTok video of Devon Werkheiser, Lindsay Shaw and Daniel Curtis Lee surfaced where they were seen joking about the Nickelodeon abuse allegations and said “our set was not like that.”

Drake Bell calls out Ned’s Declassified stars

In a TikTok video which is now going viral, Werkheiser addresses Lee offscreen and says, “Daniel, we told you never to speak about that. Get back in your hole, Daniel, and give me your holes.” “Sorry, we shouldn’t joke about this. We really shouldn’t. Our set was not like that. No, it’s fucking awful. The Drake Bell shit, that’s crazy to hear. That is fucked. And that never came out, which is really wild. Really wild,” Werkheiser says.

Drake responded on X on Monday night. He wrote, “Ned’s Declassless…this is wild…laugh it up guys…laugh it up. ‘Give me your h*les!!’ Really?!”

Advertisement

Ned’s Declassless…this is wild…laugh it up guys…laugh it up…”Give me your h*les?!!” Really?! https://t.co/pD2ZYdd2gG — DrakeBell.ethᵍᵐ (@DrakeBell) March 19, 2024

The child actor also released a new music video on Monday night, titled I Kind of Relate.

Advertisement

In the video, he can be seen playing a guitar in a set that resembles his character’s bedroom in the Nickelodeon show Drake & Josh. With this, he addresses the trauma that he had to go through following the entire incident. In the caption of the YouTube video, he wrote that “this song was inspired by my past and now that my story is being told I felt the time was right to share it.”

What happened with Brian Peck?

Peck was taken into custody in August 2003 on more than a dozen charges related to sexual abuse claims involving an unnamed minor, reports variety.com. It was in 2004, Peck pleaded no contest to performing a lewd act with a 14 or 15-year-old and to oral copulation with a minor under 16. He was sentenced to 16 months in jail and ordered to register as a sex offender in October 2004.