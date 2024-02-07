Advertisement

Actress Drew Barrymore has revealed that she was catfished on a dating app. The 48-year-old actress split from Will Kopelman in 2016 after four years of marriage and has been single ever since. Now, on her self-titled chat show she said that she was tricked into thinking she was chatting to a footballer on a dating app. With this, she claims that she does not have a great time on dating apps.

Drew Barrymore on being catfished on dating app

Speaking on her chat show, she said: "Every time I get on there it does not feel great. I always last five days. And this time my app has changed where it shows people like you so it's very flattering... but I don't know who anyone is and it just feels scary to go out with a stranger.”

She further mentioned, "This guy on my app said he was the quarterback for the Los Angeles Rams, so I wrote to him and I was like, 'Oh my god, I went to the first practice game. I was so frustrated being a girl from Los Angeles who loves football and we didn't have any teams and then I moved away to New York and then we got two teams and it's nice to meet you, my name is Drew. He was not the quarterback for the L.A. Rams. He was a musician who thought he was being cute. How should I feel about this?"



Drew Barrymore says she hates men who nap a lot

Earlier, Drew claimed that she was left "sick to her stomach" when she dated a man who napped excessively. Speaking on her show, she said, "I've said that I have a very strong opinion about them. I just had a relationship with a guy who just napped all the time. It made me sick to my stomach. Yeah, it was just always, he was so tired all the time and had to nap all the time. It's really about him."



The actress was being joined on her show by businesswoman Martha Stewart, who asked her if she would "date a man who didn't work and naps all the time," but the TV host reminded her that she didn't say she was thinking about a man who was unemployed specifically.

With inputs from IANS