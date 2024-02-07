English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 27th, 2024 at 15:10 IST

Drew Barrymore Reveals She Was Catfished On Dating App By A Man Pretending To Be NFL Player

Speaking on her own chat show, Drew Barrymore revealed that she was catfished by a man she met on a dating app. He was lying about being an NFL player.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Drew Barrymore
Drew Barrymore | Image:IANS
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Actress Drew Barrymore has revealed that she was catfished on a dating app. The 48-year-old actress split from Will Kopelman in 2016 after four years of marriage and has been single ever since. Now, on her self-titled chat show she said that she was tricked into thinking she was chatting to a footballer on a dating app. With this, she claims that she does not have a great time on dating apps.

Drew Barrymore on being catfished on dating app

Speaking on her chat show, she said: "Every time I get on there it does not feel great. I always last five days. And this time my app has changed where it shows people like you so it's very flattering... but I don't know who anyone is and it just feels scary to go out with a stranger.”

She further mentioned, "This guy on my app said he was the quarterback for the Los Angeles Rams, so I wrote to him and I was like, 'Oh my god, I went to the first practice game. I was so frustrated being a girl from Los Angeles who loves football and we didn't have any teams and then I moved away to New York and then we got two teams and it's nice to meet you, my name is Drew. He was not the quarterback for the L.A. Rams. He was a musician who thought he was being cute. How should I feel about this?"

Advertisement

Drew Barrymore says she hates men who nap a lot

Earlier, Drew claimed that she was left "sick to her stomach" when she dated a man who napped excessively. Speaking on her show, she said, "I've said that I have a very strong opinion about them. I just had a relationship with a guy who just napped all the time. It made me sick to my stomach. Yeah, it was just always, he was so tired all the time and had to nap all the time. It's really about him."

Advertisement

The actress was being joined on her show by businesswoman Martha Stewart, who asked her if she would "date a man who didn't work and naps all the time," but the TV host reminded her that she didn't say she was thinking about a man who was unemployed specifically.

With inputs from IANS

Advertisement

Published January 27th, 2024 at 15:10 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

15 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

16 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

16 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

16 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

16 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

19 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Shivpal Yadav Rejects Speculation, Claims RLD to Remain with INDI bloc

    Lok Sabha Elections6 minutes ago

  2. RRR Fever Continues, Cameron Left Spellbound By Ram Charan-Jr NTR's Film

    Entertainment7 minutes ago

  3. LIVE: BJP-Cong Mega Showdown, Bommai Detained In Bengaluru

    India News7 minutes ago

  4. Massive Fire Reported Outside Mylapore Kapaleeswarar Temple in Chennai

    India News10 minutes ago

  5. Monkey Fever: Important Facts To Know About This Fatal Disease

    Lifestyle Health11 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement