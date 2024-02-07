Advertisement

Dua Lipa reportedly recently pulled a music video worth hundreds of thousands of pounds as she apparently decided it was “insensitive” amid the conflict in Gaza, which erupted on October 7. The singer has now expressed her thought on the Israel-Hamas conflict. Dua said she felt really bad for every Israeli that went through the terrorism.

Dua Lipa on Israel-Hamas conflict

Dua told the latest issue of Rolling Stone in a cover chat for the magazine, “I feel so bad for every Israeli life lost and what happened on 7 October. At the moment, what we have to look at is how many lives have been lost in Gaza, and the innocent civilians, and the lives that are just being lost."

Dua Lipa called for a Ceasefire in Palestine

The pop star further added, “There are just not enough world leaders that are taking a stand and speaking up about the humanitarian crisis that’s happening, the humanitarian cease-fire that has to happen.” Lipa added about how she thinks it’s important to engage in current affairs: “It’s probably easier to be apolitical.

Dua Lipa pulled a music video amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict

Dua reportedly axed a pricey music video amid the Israel-Hamas conflict as it included explosions as well as fighting crowds, reports femalefirst.co.uk. A music insider told The Sun the promo, shot before the war, was pulled after “emergency meetings” among Dua’s team.

Dua Lipa reportedly shelved one of her music videos

They added: “A video was shot for Dua Lipa’s forthcoming campaign last September. At its heart the video was playful but contained themes of chaos – including car crashes, demolition, explosions, fireworks and crowds fighting.”

“Dua and her team decided that it would be insensitive for the video to come out given what has happened on and since 7 October.”



(with inputs from IANS)