English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 17th, 2024 at 15:13 IST

Dua Lipa Condemns Hamas, Feels ‘Bad’ For Every Israeli Killed In Conflict

Dua Lipa recently expressed her thoughts on the Israel-Hamas conflict. The singer said she felt really bad for every Israeli that went through the terrorism.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa | Image:Dua Lipa/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Dua Lipa reportedly recently pulled a music video worth hundreds of thousands of pounds as she apparently decided it was “insensitive” amid the conflict in Gaza, which erupted on October 7. The singer has now expressed her thought on the Israel-Hamas conflict. Dua said she felt really bad for every Israeli that went through the terrorism. 

Dua Lipa on Israel-Hamas conflict

Dua told the latest issue of Rolling Stone in a cover chat for the magazine, “I feel so bad for every Israeli life lost and what happened on 7 October. At the moment, what we have to look at is how many lives have been lost in Gaza, and the innocent civilians, and the lives that are just being lost."

Dua Lipa called for a Ceasefire in Palestine

 

The pop star further added, “There are just not enough world leaders that are taking a stand and speaking up about the humanitarian crisis that’s happening, the humanitarian cease-fire that has to happen.” Lipa added about how she thinks it’s important to engage in current affairs: “It’s probably easier to be apolitical.

Dua Lipa pulled a music video amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict

Dua reportedly axed a pricey music video amid the Israel-Hamas conflict as it included explosions as well as fighting crowds, reports femalefirst.co.uk. A music insider told The Sun the promo, shot before the war, was pulled after “emergency meetings” among Dua’s team.

Dua Lipa reportedly shelved one of her music videos 

 

They added: “A video was shot for Dua Lipa’s forthcoming campaign last September. At its heart the video was playful but contained themes of chaos – including car crashes, demolition, explosions, fireworks and crowds fighting.”

“Dua and her team decided that it would be insensitive for the video to come out given what has happened on and since 7 October.” 

(with inputs from IANS)

Advertisement

Published January 17th, 2024 at 15:13 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

3 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

3 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

3 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

5 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

5 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

5 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

9 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment7 minutes ago

  2. Army Jawan Beaten, Stripped, Turban Tossed at Chandigarh Police Station?

    India News7 minutes ago

  3. Pooja, Arjun Lead The Celeb Roll Call At Event

    Web Stories8 minutes ago

  4. Raashii, Medha, Sobhita Congratulate New Parents Vikrant-Sheetal

    Entertainment10 minutes ago

  5. PSG vs Brest Live Streaming details

    Sports 11 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement