Dua Lipa released her third studio album Radical Optimism on May 3. The album has been received well by critics and audiences alike. Days after the release, the Levitating hitmaker has spoken of the time she received massive backlash for a dance video that went viral online. The 28-year-old singer-songwriter remembered feeling anguished when people called her ‘undeserving’ of her success.

It was humiliating: Dua Lipa recalls being trolled for her dance steps

In a recent interview with Guardian magazine, Dua Lipa recalled the time she faced massive flak for her dance steps. The singer opened up on enduring “two years of humiliation.” She then made a noteworthy comeback with her second album - Future Nostalgia.

Talking about the tough period the Levitating singer told the publication, “When people took that snippet of me dancing online and just turned it into a meme, and then when I won the best new artist Grammy and people were like, ‘She’s not deserving of it, she’s got no stage presence, she’s not going to stick around.’ Those things were hurtful. It was humiliating. I had to take myself off Twitter.”

Dua Lipa says things that made her happy was used to make her upset

In the same conversation, Lipa mentioned, “The thing that made me the happiest -- performing and writing songs -- was also making me really upset because people were picking everything apart that I’d been working on, and I had to learn all that in front of everyone.” She also explained that she was just 22-23 years old when she was subjected to the incessant backlash.

She added, “In the public eye, I was figuring out who I was as an artist, as a performer. All that was happening while I was 22- 23 years old and still growing up. You have to build tough skin. You have to be resilient.” She added that the criticism did not affect her much, but it did come as a setback.