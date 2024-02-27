Updated February 26th, 2024 at 22:57 IST
DYK Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Were Childhood Friends? Here's How Their Love Bloomed To Marriage
As Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are all set to tie the knot this year, here's a look back at their fairy-tale love story.
Republic Entertainment Desk
- Entertainment
- 1 min read
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding | Image:instagram
Advertisement
As Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are all set to tie the knot this year, here's a look back at their fairy-tale love story.
This is a developing story.
Advertisement
Published February 26th, 2024 at 22:57 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.