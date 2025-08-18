Elvish Yadav Issues First Statement After Heavy Firing At His Gurugram Residence, Assures Fans Of His Safety

Elvish Yadav's Gurugram residence was subjected to heavy firing on August 17. A group of masked miscreants came on a bike on Sunday morning and fired over two dozen bullets at the YouTuber's residence. At the time of the attack, Elvish Yadav was not present at his home. A day after the incident, he reacted to the incident and assured fans of his safety.

Elvish Yadav breaks silence after heavy firing takes place at his Gurugram residence

On August 18, Elvish Yadav took to his Instagram stories to express gratitude to his fans who checked up on him after the attack at his residence. The YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT winner wrote in his first statement, "I would like to extend my sincere gratitude for your good wishes. My family and I are safe and well. Your kind thoughts and concern are truly appreciated. Thank you."



A screengrab of Elvish Yadav's story | Image: Instagram



A police investigation is currently underway in the matter of firing at Elvish Yadav's residence. Between 5:30 - 6 am, unidentified assailants opened fire at a three-storey building in Sector 57 of Gurugram. Elvish Yadav and his family reportedly reside on the 2nd and 3rd floors of the building. While the YouTuber's family and domestic staff were inside the house, there were no reported injuries. His father, Ram Avtar Yadav, stated that he was asleep when the firing took place. He also informed that the CCTV footage has captured the faces of two out of the three masked miscreants.

