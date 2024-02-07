Advertisement

Ashley Park is reflecting on a recent health scare she faced in the early weeks of the new year. In a social media post on Friday, the Emily in Paris star disclosed that during her holiday from December into New Year's, her tonsillitis escalated into an infection, leading to a "critical septic shock" affecting multiple organs. Despite initial grim predictions, Ashley Park expressed gratitude that her health has improved, sharing accompanying photos of her hospitalisation and recovery.

Ashley Park narrates her ordeal

Ashley Park is currently recovering and opening up about her recent health scare during the first few weeks of the new year. She took to her Instagram handle to narrate her ordeal and wrote, "As I sit here processing and recovering from the first few weeks of 2024, the only word I can think of is grateful. While on holiday in December into New Years, what started as tonsillitis spiraled into critical septic shock, which infected and affected several of my organs. I am grateful that my health has improved despite what we had initially been told."

Ashley Park shares a photo from ICU | Image: Ashley Park/Instagram

She further wrote, "Grateful most of all to @peforman for being unconditionally by my side through all this. You calmed my fears and held me through ambulances, three foreign hospitals, a week in the ICU, scary ERs, countless scans and tests and injections, excruciating pain, and so much confusion all while we were alone on the other side of the world far from those we know. I love you Paul. More than I can ever say."

Ashley Park expresses gratitude to the doctors

Expressing gratitude to the doctors, Ashley Park wrote, "And I’m deeply grateful to every doctor and ICU nurse who worked tirelessly and especially the @JoaliBeing team for responding immediately and staying with me to provide language translations and vital support. Infinite thanks to my personal team of heroes at home who were on calls with insurance, Paul, my parents, and doctors at all hours (you know who you are)."

"I hesitated to share what’s been happening as I’m still in the throes of recovery…but I now know I’m safely on the other side of the worst. Thanks for reading this. Im sorry for being so absent recently to so much and to people in my life. I love you all. I’m healing and I promise I’m gonna be okay," she concluded.