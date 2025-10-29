Enrique Iglesias Mumbai Concert Day 1: Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, Rubina Dilaik, Jay Bhanushali And Other Celebs In Attendance | Watch | Image: Instagram

Grammy-winning global pop star Enrique Iglesias has returned to India after 13 years to perform two much-awaited concerts at the MMRDA Grounds, Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), on October 29 and 30. As day 1 or say night 1 started, the Mumbai show has turned into a star-studded event, drawing several Bollywood and TV celebrities to watch the global icon perform live.

Photos and videos from the event have flooded social media, offering glimpses of stars arriving at the venue to enjoy the concert.

Actress Rakul Preet Singh was spotted outside the Bandra venue with her husband, actor-filmmaker Jackky Bhagnani. The couple walked hand-in-hand as they entered, while actress Pragya Jaiswal joined them and posed for the paparazzi.

Amid divorce rumours, Jay Bhanushali attended the concert alone, adding more fuel to the ongoing speculation.

Other popular actors such as Sharad Kelkar, Keerti Gaekwad Kelkar, and Disha Parmar were also seen enjoying Enrique’s performance.

TV actress and Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik was captured rushing towards the entry gate with her husband, actor Abhinav Shukla, ahead of the show.

Social media continues to buzz with pictures and clips of celebrities arriving at the venue, making Enrique’s concert one of the most talked-about events in Mumbai.