Mega 158: Malavika Mohanan Shuts Down Rumours Of Joining Chiranjeevi And Bobby Kolli’s Upcoming Film, Says ‘Reports Are False’
Chiranjeevi’s Mega 158 is expected to release on Sankranti 2026. There were rumours that Malavika Mohanan would be joining the cast. However, the actress has now addressed the speculation about her involvement. She took to social media to end the rumours and confirmed that she is not part of Bobby Kolli’s directorial.
Chiranjeevi’s next film, Mega 158, is the much-anticipated release of Sankaranti 2026, and buzz around its production is polling high. There were rumours that Malavika Mohanan would be joining the cast as the female lead. However, the actress has now addressed the speculation about her involvement. She took to social media to end the rumours and confirmed that she is not part of Bobby Kolli’s directorial.
Malavika Mohanan took to her X handle to share a note that read, “Hi guys, So there are a lot of reports circulating online that I’m a part of Mega 158 helmed by Bobby sir. While I would love to share the screen with the iconic Chiranjeevi sir at some point in my career, but just wanted to clarify that I’m not a part of this project and the reports are false."
All about Mega 158
Venkatesh has officially joined the star-studded cast of the much-awaited film Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, featuring Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara in lead roles. The makers recently released a behind-the-scenes (BTS) video that captures the warm camaraderie on set. The video begins with Chiranjeevi welcoming Venkatesh, adding to fans’ excitement. “Welcoming my dear friend, Victory @VenkyMama, to our #ManaShankaraVaraPrasadGaru Family. Let’s celebrate the joy this Sankranthi 2026 in theatres," read the caption.
Titled Mega 158, aka ChiruBobby2, the film was officially announced in August this year on Chiranjeevi’s birthday, along with a concept poster. It marks the reunion of Chiranjeevi and director Bobby Kolli after their 2023 blockbuster Waltair Veerayya.
