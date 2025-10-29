Updated 29 October 2025 at 23:05 IST
SS Rajamouli Removes Tamannaah Bhatia’s Love Song From Baahubali: The Epic, Director Reveals The Reason
Baahubali: The Epic is all set for a grand re-release on 31 October. As excitement rises, Director S. S. Rajamouli shared that a few scenes, including Tamannaah's love track, have been trimmed from the updated version.
Baahubali: The Epic is gearing up for the grand re-release on October 31. For the unversed, this film combines both parts of the Baahubali movie series. As excitement builds, Director SS Rajamouli revealed that a few scenes, including Tamannaah's love track, have been removed from the new version.
In a promotional interview with Prabhas and Rana Daggubati, SS Rajamouli revealed, “By merging both parts and removing the rolling titles, the total duration would have been around five hours and 27 minutes. The current version, however, runs for three hours and 43 minutes. Major portions that were removed include Avanthika’s love story with Shivudu, the songs ‘Pacha Bottesina’, ‘Kanna Nidurinchara’, and ‘Irrukupo’. Several sequences from the war episodes have also been trimmed.”
Explaining the reason behind these edits, he added, “Every scene in ‘Baahubali’ carries emotional weight and narrative importance, but we wanted the new version to be purely story-driven. The first cut was about four hours and ten minutes long. We held a special screening for both cinema and non-cinema audiences from different backgrounds, took their feedback, and then reduced it to three hours and 43 minutes.”
Directed by SS Rajamouli, Baahubali: The Epic features Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sathyaraj, and Nasser in key roles. The film will release in theatres worldwide on October 31, with international premieres on October 29.
