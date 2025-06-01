'Even When It Was Hard...': Natasa Stankovic Gives A Shoutout To Her 'New Version' After Divorce From Hardik Pandya

Updated 1 June 2025 at 22:47 IST
Last year in July, model and actress Natasa Stankovic got separated from her cricketer husband Hardik Pandya, ending their four-year-long marriage. Natasa is focusing on her health after a brief period of facing online trolling over her failed relationship. Her workout videos with Aleksandar Alex Ilic show the hard work she has been putting into getting her physique right as she balances her personal life with her son Agastya.
In a fresh note on social media, Natasa spoke about her life after her separation and how the "new version" of her is a result of hard work and showing up "again and again". She flaunted her toned body in a mirror selfie and wrote, “This version of me didn’t come from luck. She came from showing up, again and again – even when it was hard, even when no one noticed. And if you’re doing the same? I see you. Keep going."
In other Instagram Stories, Natasa also shared a glimpse into her Sunday diaries. A snippet showed her spending some quality time with her pet dog. Over an adorable image of the doggo resting, she wrote, "Curly baby". The peakaboo between Natasa and the fur baby was a moment for the album.
In another image, she shared her diet on Sunday. She enjoyed some dates with peanut butter as part of her healthy snack time. After Hardik and Natasa separated, the latter left for her home country of Serbia with their son, Agastya. The two recently returned to India. While many speculated back then that she planned on bringing up Agastya away from Hardik, all hearsay was laid to rest soon. The former couple continues to coparent their son.
Published 1 June 2025 at 22:46 IST