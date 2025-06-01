Aamir Khan Justifies Making Back-to-back Remakes With Laal Singh Chaddha And Sitaare Zameen Par, Says 'Main Thoda Pagal Type Ka Aadmi Hun...'

A lot of Aamir Khan's movies receive criticism for being remakes of Hollywood or regional films. His upcoming film, Sitaare Zameen Par, was most recently accused of being a frame-by-frame copy of the Spanish sports drama Champenos. Amid the massive backlash, the actor has broken his silence, shutting down the critics with a sharp response.

What did Aamir Khan say about making back-to-back remakes?

In an interview with Raj Shamani, Aamir Khan spoke about making movies that are remakes. He cited the examples of Shakespearean plays and asserted that those stories continue to be adapted on screens and in the theatre. He further stressed that while remaking a project, he gives it a unique touch of his own.



Aamir said, “I don’t have any problem with making remakes. I don’t think my creativity diminishes in any way because I am giving the original work my own lens.” He added, “If ten people have made a thing before me, I take it as an opportunity to learn from them. I didn’t have any problem with making remakes previously, nor do I have now.”

He also argued, “But I am a little mad in the head." Speaking specifically about Sitaare Zameen Par, Aamir said, “I don’t understand the practicalities of things. When I saw the Spanish film Champions, I felt like I was watching part 2 of Taare Zameen Par (2007)…Indian audience isn’t going to watch a Spanish film, we want an Indian flavour.”



