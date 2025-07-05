F1 Gets Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday Swooning Over Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt's F1: The Movie has emerged as a box office success, in India and overseas. The movie features the Hollywood star in the role of a former F1 driver Sonny Hayes, who makes his comeback at the fictional APXGP team. Decades after a devastating crash ruined his dreams of becoming an F1 World Champion, F1 The Movie showcases Hayes' journey back in the sport alongside his rookie team mate Joshua Pearce at APXGP.

The film has received glowing reviews, with Pitt in action behind the wheel and exhilarating world of F1 racing, being the biggest highlights. Indian celebs too, who caught up on F1, have been raving about it and Pitt's look in it. Pitt in the racing uniform has stuck with the fans. He had earlier talked about how he wanted to make a movie on F1, but only got the chance under Joseph Kosinski's direction.

A still from F1 featuring Brad Pitt and Damson Idris | Image: AP

As for Bollywood actresses, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor and Ananya Panday have praised F1: The Movie. Deepika wrote about it, "Brad Pitt. That's it, that's the post". Kareena said, "Who wants to be 20.. When you can look like this at 60 (star and smiling face with hearts emoji), while sharing a still from the movie featuring Pitt and Javier Bardem. Ananya wrote, "“I love the movies!! I love f1!! I love caramel and cheese popcorn!! And I LOVE Brad Pitt."

Also read: Ramayana Composer Hans Zimmer Commands Complete Autonomy In His Work

Pitt plays F1 driver Sonny Hayes in F1 | Image: X